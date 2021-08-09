MISSOULA, Mont. - Over the weekend, Missoula police arrested a man who jumped from his second-floor balcony after responding to a call of shots fired.
The Missoula Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday they found the man who was injured after jumping from the balcony.
The man told officers he took methamphetamine, according to MPD, and officers allegedly found multiple bullet holes in the man's apartment walls and ceiling.
MPD said it had appeared the man was hallucinating from the meth and was shooting at people who were not actually there.
The man then jumped from his apartment balcony to run from what police said he thought was in his apartment and received non-life threatening injuries.
MPD said no other people in the units connected to his were injured, and the man was arrested.