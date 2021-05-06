MISSOULA, Mont. - Police arrested a man allegedly linked to the theft of an ambulance in Missoula Thursday.
The Missoula Police Department wrote in a Facebook post the ambulance was stolen while MESI was responding to a medical call on the 1100 block on W. Broadway.
MPD said they located the ambulance heading eastbound on Broadway and Russell Street.
MPD arrested Yared Lahart, 27.
