MISSOULA - Police responded to a man who was reportedly stabbed at Caras Park in Missoula Monday night.

The Missoula Police Department tells us they received the report of the stabbing around 9:30 p.m. MPD says they were directed to a 35-year-old male victim when they arrived and he was taken to the hospital. According to MPD, his injuries appeared to be serious, however non life-threatening. MPD says the victim's condition is unknown as of Tuesday morning.

MPD says they were also directed to the suspect who entered a vehicle with a group of people attempting to leave the park.

MPD stopped the vehicle, confiscated the weapon and identified the suspect as Marcus McLemore, 23.

McLemore was arrested for assault with a weapon.

MPD says they do not think there was any relation to the victim with the suspect, or the group before the stabbing.  

Police are investigating the events causing incident. 

