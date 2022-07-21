MISSOULA, Mont. - A driver of a pickup truck reportedly hit a power pole on Toole Avenue in Missoula early Thursday.

At this time, Toole Street is closed, and stoplights are out at Toole and Broadway.

Sgt. Patrick Malone with the Missoula Police Department said more power is expected to go out before it is repaired.

The driver is under investigation for a DUI, Malone said.

There were no injuries.

We will continue to gather more information on this.