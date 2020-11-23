Update: Nov. 24, 8:22 a.m.
MISSOULA - Police responded to a crash at the Reserve Street and Mullan Road intersection Monday night that left a pedestrian dead.
According to a release from the Missoula Police Department, police found the adult woman in the roadway after she was hit by one vehicle.
The vehicle was still at the scene of the crash when police arrived.
Life-saving measures did not work and the woman died from her injuries, MPD says in the release.
The Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner will identify the woman at their discretion.
MPD asks anyone who may have witnessed the crash or a pedestrian in the road to call MPD Detectives Mick McCarthy (552-6643), or Nathan Mattix (552-6296).
According to Sgt. Michael Hebert with the Missoula Police Department, officers were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the area on Mullan Road between Great Northern and Reserve. Sgt. Hebert says the pedestrian died in the crash. No other details were available.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area as detectives investigate.
Previous coverage
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional information.