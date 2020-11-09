Protests continue in Missoula as new information is released about this weekend's fatal officer involved shooting.
The Missoula Police Department identified the suspect Monday as 34-year-old Jesse James Kale Brown.
The Montana Department of Justice has taken over the investigation and released more details about what happened Saturday night. They say officers were called to Sherwood Lane for a disturbance where they were confronted by a Kale Brown who had a knife.
Officials say Brown did not comply with their demands to drop the knife, so an officer deployed a taser, but "it had no apparent effect on the suspect" according the Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations.
Police say Brown attacked an officer with the knife after he was tased. That officer then shot Brown, he later died on scene.
Less than 24 hours after the shooting protesters gathered outside the Missoula Police Department demanding transparency. They are calling for the names of the officers and their body camera footage to be released.
"The neighbors of Missoula grant them the authority to protect us and when that authority is abused it is our responsibility to hold them to account," protest organizer Josh Decker said.
Monday night protesters also turned to the Missoula City Council, filling the public comment portion of the meeting with discussion of the officer involved shooting.
"We have absolutely no reason to trust that transparency will be exercised with regard to Kale Browns murder," protester Andi Helzel said.
"I would just like to see the police to be held accountable," protester Mark Burn said.
A Go-Fund-Me page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs and house repairs.
The Missoula Police Department says they will be holding a press conference this Thursday to discuss further details that can be released at this stage of the investigation.