MISSOULA - Police were called to the University District after reports of a man firing shots with a rifle Wednesday.
Police say the call came in around 1:40 PM after a neighbor saw an adult man carrying a gun shooting at a car.
When police arrived the man went inside a home on E. Beckwith Ave., put the gun down, and came back out empty-handed.
Police took the man into custody. No injuries were reported.
The scene is still active as of 2:20 PM and law enforcement blocked off the area on E. Beckwith near the intersection of Gerald Avenue.
This story will be update as additional information is available.