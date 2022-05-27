UPDATE: May 27 at 1:44 p.m.

Police responded to a report of a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound near Madison Street bridge Friday, according to the Missoula Police Department.

MPD said via Facebook the man went into a business to find help.

Officers located the gun and gathered a statement from the man.

MPD said officers were able to confirm the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

There is no threat to the public.

MISSOULA, Mont. - There is a heavy police presence in the 600 block of East Broadway in Missoula Friday due to an incident investigation.

The Missoula Police Department (MPD) said via Facebook the Madison Street bridge and the Madison Street footbridge are closed.

The public is asked to avoid the area to allow responders to work and investigate the incident.

MPD said they will provide more information as it becomes available.

This is a developing story.