MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department received a disturbance report on the 2000 block of Burlington Avenue in Missoula Sunday night.
The following is a release from MPD regarding the incident:
On Sunday evening at approximately 7:30 PM, Missoula Police Officers responded to the report of a disturbance between neighbors in the 2000 block of Burlington Avenue. The incident escalated when one of the persons involved reportedly made a verbal threat toward the other that involved mention of a weapon. Officers identified that person as a 58-year-old adult female who remained inside her residence and refused communication other than yelling at officers through exterior windows. A decision to ‘stand down’ came after spending extensive time and effort attempting communication with the woman. No injuries reported and at this time, no arrests made. There is currently no evidence of an on-going threat to the public.