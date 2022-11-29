Police lights - Vault

UPDATE: 1:31 p.m.

Missoula Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold told NonStop Local there is a barricaded suspect inside a home in the 2300 block of Johnson Street Tuesday.

Arnold said they do not have a time estimate on the situation.

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are responding to an ongoing investigation in the 2300 block of Johnson Street Tuesday.

The Missoula Police Department said via Twitter some nearby roads are blocked, and drivers should expect detours.

MPD asks people give first responders enough space to investigate.

Tags

News For You