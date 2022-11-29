Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT WEDNESDAY NIGHT TO MIDNIGHT MST THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From midnight Wednesday night to midnight MST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&