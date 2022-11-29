UPDATE: 1:31 p.m.
Missoula Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold told NonStop Local there is a barricaded suspect inside a home in the 2300 block of Johnson Street Tuesday.
Arnold said they do not have a time estimate on the situation.
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are responding to an ongoing investigation in the 2300 block of Johnson Street Tuesday.
The Missoula Police Department said via Twitter some nearby roads are blocked, and drivers should expect detours.
MPD asks people give first responders enough space to investigate.
There is a police presence in the 2300 block of Johnson Street for an ongoing investigation. Some surrounding roads are blocked. Expect traffic detours. pic.twitter.com/G8CPJPBCBS— Missoula Police Dept (@mpd_tweet) November 29, 2022
