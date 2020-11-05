MISSOULA - Police are responding to a crash involving 3 vehicles on the in the Reserve Street and Mount Avenue intersection in Missoula Thursday morning.
According to a tweet the Missoula Police Department, an air bag was deployed in the crash. The incident was initially reported as a crash with injuries, but MPD says there aren't any.
Drivers should monitor their speed and look out for first responders.
MPD currently on the scene of a 3-vehicle collision with airbag deployment at the intersection of Reserve St/Mount Ave. Originally reported as a crash involving injury, there are no such complaints at the scene. Watch for First Responders and check your speed near the scene.— Missoula Police Dept (@mpd_tweet) November 5, 2020