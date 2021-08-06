MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are searching for a girl who has been missing since Thursday, Aug. 5 in Missoula.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory from the Montana Department of Justice, Kaylee Jane Barber, 14, was last seen at Hellgate High School.
Kaylee is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighing 140-pounds, has green eyes and red hair. She was wearing a black tank top and black ripped jeans at the time she was last seen.
DOJ said she does not have her medication and is suicidal. She may possibly be with another runaway named Johnathan (John) Brent Nelson.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or call 9-1-1.