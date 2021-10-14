MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are looking for a man who was last seen at the Valor House in Missoula Oct. 1.
The City of Missoula Police Department said in a Facebook post George Crooks, 63, may be trying to visit his family out of state.
Crooks was last seen at the Valor House located at 2820 Great Northern Loop.
He is described as 6-feet, 2-inches tall; weighs 194-pounds; has a slender-build; has brown eyes and gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. R. Stevenson at 406-552-6329.