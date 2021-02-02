MISSOULA - Police are searching for a missing 17-year-old girl last seen Monday night in Missoula.
Angelina Swick ,17, was last seen at her home on West Kent Street around 10 p.m., according to a Facebook post from the City of Missoula Police Department.
She also goes by the name Angelina Faith Azure.
Angela is described as white, female, standing 5-feet 7-inches, weighing 140-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
MPD wrote she has a tattoos on both arms and a tattoo of her last name located on her right forearm. Angela also has her nose, eyebrow and bottom lip pierced.
She was wearing a hoodie sweatshirt and had a blue backpack at the time she was last seen.
MPD wrote her parents think she might be on the way to Havre to meet up with an adult man.
Anyone who sees Angela is asked to dial 9-1-1 and anyone with information to help find her is asked to call officer Salisha Tennison at (406) 552-6300.