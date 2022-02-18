MISSOULA, Mont. - Investigators are seeking information regarding a driver who allegedly fled the scene of a crash after rear ending a car in Missoula Tuesday.
The City of Missoula Police Department posted on Facebook the driver of a silver or gray sedan with 54-county plates rear-ended a gray Toyota Tundra on Beartracks bridge, formerly known as Higgins bridge, at around 5 p.m.
MPD said the driver of the sedan left south into oncoming traffic going the opposite direction and ran a red light on Fourth and Higgins.
Anyone with information is asked to call 406-552-6300.
