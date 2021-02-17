Police seeking info on Ft. Missoula soccer field vandalism

MISSOULA - Missoula police said Wednesday they are seeking information on reported vandalism at the Fort Missoula soccer fields.
The City of Missoula Police Department (MPD) posted to Facebook the Missoula Parks and Recreation reported someone drove onto the fields from the road and caused damage by spinning their tires. MPD wrote the vandalism dug out the surface of the fields, repairs may cost up to thousands of dollars and the fields will remain closed for use in the spring until they are fixed.
Anyone with more information on the vandalism or is able to help identify who is responsible, is asked to call MPD at (406) 552-6300.
Anyone who sees someone driving off established roads onto any park is asked to call 9-1-1.
For questions, call MPD Crime Prevention Officer Ryan Kamura at (406) 552-6716.
