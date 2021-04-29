Police seeking info on suspect accused of assaulting 74-year-old in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - An unidentified man is accused of assaulting a 74-year-old man on the 3000 block of South Avenue W. in Missoula Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The Missoula Police Department wrote in a Facebook post the they responded to the disturbance report at 2 p.m.
MPD wrote witnesses said they saw the suspect punch the victim numerous times while the victim was sitting in his car.
A complainant alleges the suspect left in a dark colored minivan headed toward South Avenue.
An ambulance brought the victim to a hospital.
The suspect is described as a man in his 40s with a stocky build and broad shoulders, a darker skin complexion, short brown hair, bushy eyebrows and wearing a dark colored shirt.
MPD said the investigation indicates the suspect followed the victim before allegedly assaulting him--from westbound on South Third Street from Hawthorne School, south on Clements Road, west on Mount Avenue, east on South Avenue, then south into the western entrance to the Fort Missoula Regional Park.
MPD Detective Guy Baker is asking people who have surveillance cameras along that route who may have footage of a dark colored Dodge Caravan/Plymouth Voyager following a brown Nissan Sentra between 11:20 to 11:35 a.m. to call him at (406) 552-6284.
MPD asks any witnesses who have not yet talked to police and can help identify the suspect to also call detective Baker.
