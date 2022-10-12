Police seeking info on driver of vehicle accused of shooting out window
Photo courtesy of the City of Missoula Police Department/Facebook

MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are seeking information on a driver of a vehicle who allegedly shot out the driver's window Tuesday night in Missoula.

The City of Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the driver of the truck drove past a Subaru parked in the 1700 block of North Avenue around 5:45 p.m. and shot out the driver's window.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle in the photo provided by MPD is asked to call officer McGregor at 406-552-6300.

