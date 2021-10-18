MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly fired shots after a road rage incident Saturday in Missoula.
Public information Officer Lydia Arnold with the Missoula Police Department told us the 9-1-1 caller said they noticed erratic driving behavior from the suspect after the caller was cut off.
The suspect vehicle got behind the caller's vehicle and followed them to their neighborhood in the Northside, Arnold said.
The suspect allegedly fired shots after the caller got out of their vehicle.
Arnold said no one was injured, but there was property damage.
Police are still looking for the suspect.
This incident is believed to be isolated, but detectives are still investigating.