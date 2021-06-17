MISSOULA, Mont. - Police detectives are trying to identify a person who is accused of significantly damaging the Union Club Bar & Grill in downtown Missoula.
According to a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department, the incident happened around a little before 3 a.m. Saturday, June 5. Detectives are trying to identify the person who appears in the photos provided in the post.
MPD asks anyone who has information on the incident to call Detective Ethan Smith at 406-552-6335, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers 406-721-4444.