Police trying to ID person suspected of stealing kid's bike in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are trying to identify an individual suspected of stealing a child's bicycle in Missoula Saturday, May 29.

According to a Facebook post from the Missoula Police Department, the bike was stolen on the 2600 block of Reserve Street around 4:45 p.m.

Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photograph shared by MPD is asked to call Officer R. Potter at 406-552-6300.

