Police trying to ID suspects damaging cars in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are trying to identify suspects in Missoula who appear to be damaging vehicles in security video footage.

The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the suspects appearing in the video have damaged multiple vehicles.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects or the suspect's vehicle is asked to call Missoula Police Department (406)552-6300, or Crimestoppers at  (406) 721-4444 to remain anonymous.

