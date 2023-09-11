MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are trying to identify two male suspects appearing in video recordings attacking and beating up two people in two separate incidents Saturday night in Missoula.

A Facebook post by the Missoula Police Department said the incidents occurred at 11:25 p.m. and 11:35 p.m. on the north end of the California Street footbridge.

MPD said multiple bicyclists and and pedestrians appear in the video recordings before, during and after the incidents passing by the two individuals--MPD said it appears the first victim may have known them before he was attacked.

The video recordings are too grainy to determine anything other than the apparent two male suspects, according to MPD.

Anyone with information on the two suspects' identities is asked to call Det. Smith at 552-6335, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a Crimestoppers reward, call (406) 721-4444 .