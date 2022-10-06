MISSOULA, Mont. - Police are warning the public Thursday of what they said is a false social media post circulating in regard to there being dead bodies found near the California Street footbridge in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department said via Facebook the social media post saying another dead body was found by the California Street footbridge, and the opinion indicating the bodies were stabbed in a similar way, is entirely false information.

MPD said in an email to the press:

"Dear Missoula and beyond,

Unfortunately, this social media post has gained traction and caused unnecessary concern in our community. The post contains only false information. The safety of Missoula’s residents is our top priority. We work hard to ensure people feel safe to live, work, recreate, and visit our home. Missoula Police Department uses social media platforms and our media partners to get information out to the public. I want to emphasize, if there was a public safety threat, Missoula Police Department would be getting information out to the public as soon as possible and working closely with our media partners to keep the public informed. If you have a safety concern please contact the police department. Please share this post so we can dispel the rumors."