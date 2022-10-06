POLSON, Mont. - A Polson man was arrested after he reportedly tried to lure a girl to his home.

On Wednesday, around 5:30 pm, Lake County 9-1-1 received a report of a suspicious man who tried to lure a young girl to his home in the Polson area, Lake County Sheriff, Donald Bell reports.

An investigation found the girl was walking home when the man approached her and offered her money to go to his home.

Sheriff Bell says the suspect, identified as Scott Johnson, 59, was arrested at his home a short time later.

Johnson is currently booked into the Lake County Jail for solicitation and sexual abuse of children according to the jail roster of current inmate charges.