The restriction is a proactive measure to ensure the responsible and sustainable use of our water supply, with the goal of not needing to implement a harsher restriction as the summer progresses.

An 'Odd/Even' watering restriction schedule applies to all customers of the municipal water utility. Intentional or repeated violations can result in a citation and fine.

People with odd numbered addresses, on odd calendar days, may water for a daily maximum of three hours per property, during the hours of 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM or 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, but not both.

Water customers with an even numbered addresses, on even calendar days, may water for a daily maximum of three hours per property, choosing between the same three-hour allotments that apply to the odd numbered address occupants.

Automatic sprinkling systems will be allowed to operate from 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM, within the same ‘Odd/Even’ restrictions and a daily maximum of three hours.

Questions regarding implementation of these restrictions can directed to 406-883-8201 at the City of Polson.