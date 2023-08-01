A sprinkler watering a lawn at Bozeman High School.

Polson,Mont. - Polson announced an outside water use restriction, effective immediately, on Tuesday, August 1.

This comes in response to the critical need to conserve water resources amid the city's ongoing efforts to address water scarcity, according to a press release by the city of Polson. 

The restriction is a proactive measure to ensure the responsible and sustainable use of our water supply, with the goal of not needing to implement a harsher restriction as the summer progresses. 

An 'Odd/Even' watering restriction schedule applies to all customers of the municipal water utility. Intentional or repeated violations can result in a citation and fine.

People with odd numbered addresses, on odd calendar days, may water for a daily maximum of three hours per property, during the hours of 6:00 AM to 9:00 AM or 7:00 PM to 10:00 PM, but not both.

Water customers with an even numbered addresses, on even calendar days, may water for a daily maximum of three hours per property, choosing between the same three-hour allotments that apply to the odd numbered address occupants.

Automatic sprinkling systems will be allowed to operate from 12:00 AM to 6:00 AM, within the same ‘Odd/Even’ restrictions and a daily maximum of three hours.

Questions regarding implementation of these restrictions can directed to 406-883-8201 at the City of Polson. 

