POLSON- The Polson Police Department is highlighting the acts of kindness residents displayed during three different incidents Friday.
The first incident the police department involved a truck and motorcycle on US-93 involving injuries.
The Polson Police Department says while the 9-1-1 calls were coming into dispatch, people were already assisting the injured and traffic control.
“If helping a stranger with injuries is not nerve racking enough, directing backed-up Summer traffic on US 93 is and yet these folks jumped right in there until emergency crews could arrive,” the department said in a release.
Another incident involved a significant medical emergency, in which a retired nurse jumped in to help officers tending to the patient. Details on the medical emergency or the state of the paitent were not released, however, the police department said it was another example of putting the needs of others before one’s own, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the third incident, another crash on US-93, two Army veterans took initiative and began traffic control and tending to the injured before emergency crews arrived and took control of the scene.
“It is important that we take notice, genuinely thank one another, and highlight these displays of unsung heroic acts,” the release says. “When tragedy strikes your community is here. Partnerships such as these make Polson a safe and pleasant place to live, work, learn, and play.”