MISSOULA, Mont. - One Missoula woman wants to share a warning to her neighbors after she got a disturbing notification from her ring camera while she was out of town.
At 2 a.m. her ring camera noticed movement and started recording. The camera caught a person in a red sweatshirt coming onto her porch going after a package that had been left at her door. Since she was out of town she called her neighbor to check it out.
"So I got a call from my neighbor and she said her ring doorbell went off in the middle of the night and asked me if I would I please go check the house to make sure there weren't any broken windows," Rosemary Thurston said.
While no one broke in her house, other damage was done outside.
"We walked around the house the windows were fine the doors were locked but there was a package on the front porch and it was broken open and there was still stuff in it," Thurston said.
But the story doesn't end there, out on the street, the muffler of her daughter's car was torn off. Police suspect the thief went after the catalytic converter.
"It was sawed off freshly cut, and laying there," Thurston said.
The police said they will increase patrols, but Thurston said seeing videos like this is disturbing.
"It brings concern to the neighborhood and everyone should be aware and it is really helpful to have neighbors watching out for neighbors," Thurston said.
Police want to remind everyone, if you see nay suspicious activity in your neighborhood call 9-1-1.