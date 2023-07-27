News release from the Northern Rockies Coordinating Group

Missoula, MT—Stage I fire restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 29, 2023, for Flathead County, Sanders County and all State land and private classified as forested land throughout those counties. Factors influencing this decision include drought conditions with dry forest fuels, very high fire danger across the area, strained fire suppression resource availability at the area level, a continued hot and dry weather pattern, and frequent human-caused wildfires. Restrictions are intended to minimize unwanted human ignition sources to better allow firefighters to focus on naturally caused fires. For the year to date, 82% of Missoula Area wildfires have been human caused.

Under these Stage I restrictions, the following acts are prohibited until rescinded:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials

Stage I Exemptions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act. Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding materials within three feet of the device. Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice. Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty. All land within a city boundary is exempted. Review local ordinances specific to jurisdiction. Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.

Restrictions will remain in effect until there is a significant long-term change in fire danger and orders are rescinded. For information regarding fire restrictions throughout Montana visit www.MTFireInfo.org. Specific restrictions orders and proclamations are provided on the site.