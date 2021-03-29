Pothole Season: The importance of filing a request

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport Weather Warning for... Missoula International Airport /MSO/ for the following threats... Wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph, are expected this evening. Gusty winds approaching 40 mph are expected to begin after 3PM MDT, with the peak winds being along and after the frontal passage around 9PM to around Midnight. Gusty winds are expected to continue through the overnight hours, though the strong damaging winds will begin to diminish after midnight tonight. Brief bursts of moderate to heavy snow is also possible as the front passes tonight.