Pothole Season: The importance of filing a request

MISSOULA, Mont. - Potholes can be found around Missoula all year long, but in the early spring they become especially noticeable with the changing weather.
Temperatures are warmer during the day, but can still dip below freezing at night, mix in some rain or snow and potholes really start to form.
This time of year, city workers are out nearly every day responding to requests. They'll also be systematically going through town, surveying areas.
Deputy director of Public Works - Streets Brian Hensel shared the most potholes are usually in neighborhoods, where there isn't as much traffic. Since they can't be everywhere at once, the community plays a big role when they file a request.
"When you get these early spring weather conditions, potholes can spring up overnight," Hensel said. "And, if the conditions are such, you know if you get a lot of moisture, there could be a pothole there one day, and then not the next, and then it can come back the following day. It just depends. So, we really appreciate the help from the public and it's just more eyes on the streets for us. And we really appreciate when people let us know if there are particularly bad ones or severe."
He added they focus on repaving streets with more traffic, so they tend to be in better condition. However, when a pothole does show up on a main street, they work on those first.
Hensel said they respond to request as soon as they can, anywhere from as soon as a couple hours, to a couple days depending on the timing.
I asked the deputy director what his favorite part of pothole filling season is.
"When they're completed," he answered.
To submit a pothole request, click here or call 406-552-6360