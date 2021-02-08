MISSOULA - The Poverello Center in Missoula is putting in the work to ensure the safety of sheltering people who are experiencing homelessness amid freezing cold temperatures and COVID-19 beginning Monday.
Overnight temperatures in Missoula County are expected to drop down potentially to as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit lasting from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12.
The Poverello Center said in a release they are working to make policy changes to maximize who can stay at the emergency shelters while making sure everyone is socially distanced.
The Poverello can hold up to 150 people while keeping a safe socially distanced environment.
They added they don't have any more hats, gloves or hand warmers to distribute, those who would like help out can donate those items or money.