With freezing temperatures expected all week, the Poverello Center will provide a warm space for Missoula's homeless population at its new shelter on Johnson Street.
This shelter can hold up to 150 people while maintaining social distancing, because staff say they're dedicated not only to keeping people warm, but also keeping people safe.
This type of weather is why the Poverello Center set up a winter shelter. Their homeless outreach team will be encouraging folks who are still experiencing homelessness to come inside and will also be working with other community partners to ensure as many people as possible have access to a warm place during dangerously cold conditions.
"It really took a community wide effort," Director of Development & Advocacy Jesse Jaeger said, "From elected officials to our neighbors here in the Johnson street neighborhood. They all make this shelter possible and we are so thankful that it is here and that we have a safe and warm place for people to be."
The Poverello Center is also asking for your help by donating much needed hats and mittens for those in need.
"Hats and glove are always needed this time of year, even those handwarmer pouches will help someone stay warm in this type of weather," Jaeger said.
Cash donations can be made on the Poverello website and they explain how to safely drop off clothing donations here.