Poverello Center prepares for Johnson St. winter shelter to close

MISSOULA, Mont. - After keeping folks without housing warm throughout the winter months, the Poverello Center's Johnson Street shelter location is set to close May 1.
It opened in November as an emergency winter shelter in order to provide more space during the pandemic.
It can hold up to 150 people while the Poverello Center is only able to sleep 88 while maintaining social distancing.
After the shelter closes, where will people go to sleep?
Amy Allison Thompson, the executive director of the Poverello Center, said there isn't another place for these folks to go right now. Every single night the Poverello Center is full and with housing availability practically non-existent there's a big gap in the community.
To prepare for that closure, the Poverello Center is working to get folks gear like sleeping bags and tents in order to sleep.
"Unfortunately, there is nowhere people can safely camp in our community, except for the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, which is full," Allison Thompson said. "At this point, we're really just focusing on making sure people have the basic needs to keep themselves warm at night."
The executive director added that places like the outdoor space have basic amenities like bathrooms and trash cans which help in keeping that area clean. In order to keep the riverbanks clean, the community needs to figure out how to provide sanitation amenities for folks without housing, she said.
The Poverello Center is accepting donations and is also now looking for more volunteers. For more information, click here.