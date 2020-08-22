Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. AN AMBER ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR A WHITE 1998 DODGE DAKOTA PICKUP MONTANA LICENSE 7 2 0 7 4 5 A. NON CUSTODIAL FATHER ANDREW WARNER AND HAYLI EMERSON ABDUCTED A 6 MONTH OLD BABY BOY, LUCAS WARNER. ANDREW IS REPORTEDLY BIPOLAR AND OFF MEDICATION. ANY INFORMATION CALL FLATHEAD COUNTY SHERIFF AT 4 0 6, 7 5 8, 5 6 1 0. THANK YOU