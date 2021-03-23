MISSOULA, Mont -
Poverello Center which also operates the Johnson Street Center will not only keep are both shelters open now through the end of April. The Poverello Center specifically is also extending their night time hours to the end of April. Executive Director, Amy Thompson here at the Poverello Center said this decision did not come lightly.
"Staffing two locations during a pandemic is incredibly difficult and I think that our hesitation was, can we fully make this happen with staffing, do we have the staff, do we think we can make this happen for one more month., so when we determined that we in fact could do that then wed decided to move forward," said Thompson.
During new operating hours visitors will continue to have access to much needed services, such as the COVID vaccine.
"I would say about 70 percent of our guests meet the 1b criteria and so we are working close with our partnership health center to get as many of our guests vaccinated as soon as possible," said Thompson.
But extending their services did not come easy.
"It has been a huge challenge, obviously we have reduced our capacity of our shelter from 175 to 88, that was a heartbreaking decision when normally , constantly trying to reduce barriers to accessing shelter to turn around and actually say actually we are going to cut our capacity by half," said Thompson
Although faced with new obstacles the Poverello Center is determined to keep both shelters accessible to visitors.
"Certainly we are just relieved at the opportunity to provide these people a place to stay for one month and that we are just really greatful to be able to do this." said Thompson.
Now with the extension of these operating hours the Poverello Center and the Johnson Street Center are asking for the communities help to keep these services afloat and offer them to as many people as they can . For more information on how you can help these centers you can visit their website at