MISSOULA, Mont. - In March 2020, the Poverello Center's Homeless Outreach Team had two people. Now, there are seven thanks to funding from the CARES Act.
Riley Jacobsen has been serving on the team for a year. He said their client load grew immensely with the pandemic.
"Part of homelessness is you get overlooked; you get stigmatized," Jacobsen said. "During a pandemic, when everyone's... I don't want to say fearful, but when the restrictions are higher because of protocols and some people just want to use the restroom, well now they can't, because they either don't have a mask, or you know, they aren't allowed into a place. Yeah, there's been a lot of changes."
The team loads up backpacks and walks through different areas of Missoula. They give people resources and tools to survive on the streets, like handwarmers, sleeping bags, lunches and hats. They also connect folks with housing or treatment, if needed, and build relationships, letting people know they aren't alone.
For team member Guy Johnson, it's a full circle moment.
"The Poverello Center saved my life once," Johnson said. "I went through homelessness. In a way, it saved my life again when I recently got released from a DOC facility. Working with this helps me give back and [helps] to make a better life for myself and also help those around me."
With the Johnson Street shelter set to close at the end of April, the team is working to help the 150 people they serve with next steps and get them lined up for the summer.
The funding the Homeless Outreach Team received through the CARES Act will end in June. Now, the Poverello Center is working to raise money to keep the entire team intact moving forward. They plan to make it a focus during Missoula Gives and the June Picnic for the Pov.