Snowbowl

Skiers at Snowbowl in Missoula were excited to hit the slopes Sunday after a late night snow fall left plenty of fresh snow, but those plans quickly changed once the ski hill lost power.

In a Facebook post Sunday morning Snowbowl boasted 8 to 14 inches of new snow on the mountain saying it looked like a good day for skiing. But the comment section under that post tells a different story.

skiiers comment
stranded skiier

The snow storm also caused a power outage, and folks had to be evacuated from the ski lifts. One man left a comment saying he was on the lift for over 90 minuets.

Stranded Skiier

We reached out to Snowbowl for official comment but they have not gotten back to us at this time.

Tags

News For You