The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest
Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT
...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center
Missoula MT has continued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning...
* WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH.
* WHERE...Central and southern Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, southern
Missions, and southern Swan Mountains near Seeley Lake MT.
* WHEN...In effect until 7 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...New snow, weak layers in the snowpack, and strong
winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel in avalanche terrain
is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run
into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Avoid
avalanche path runout zones.
Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed
information.
Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the
coverage area of any Avalanche Center.
&&
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Banded snow showers that create short bursts of intense snow
possible.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. Banded snow showers could
further reduce visibility and make travel very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&