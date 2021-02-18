HAMILTON - A large power outage is currently affecting over 1,000 NorthWestern Energy (NWE) customers in Hamilton.
NWE's Electric Service Outage Map reports 1,762 customers are affected by the outage.
The Hamilton Police Department is reminding people to treat all stop lights as a four-way stop.
At this time, NWE estimates the outage will be repaired around 1:45 pm.
The cause of the outage is currently unknown.
