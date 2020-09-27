MISSOULA- NorthWestern Energy customers in the South Hills area of Missoula will experience a power outage as the company replaces underground cable in the area Monday, September 28.
Customers will be notified with an automated phone message if they will be impacted by the planned power outage NorthWestern Energy says.
Work being done involves replacing underground cable to improve service reliability for customers in the area, and work will be done from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm September 28, September 29, September 30, October 1, October 5 and October 6.
For more information, you can contact the NorthWestern Energy Customer Contact Center at 88-467-2669.