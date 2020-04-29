Pre-Release Center walk away wanted in Missoula

MISSOULA - Missoula Correctional Services search for Michael McCormick who walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Mullan Road at 1 a.m. this morning.
McCormick was last seen wearing a white shirt with a colored horizontal stripe across the front with dark pants and white tennis shoes. McCormick is a 29-year-old Native American male. He is 5'10" and 210 pounds.
McCormick has brown hair, green eyes, and a tattoo on the right side of his neck that says "Momma's Boy".
McCormick has a felony conviction out of Yellowstone County and is serving a 4 year sentence for failure to register as a violent offender.
If you have any information, please contact local law enforcement.