The Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman tells ABC FOX Montana voters approved a two cent gas tax on the primary election referendum on June 2.
By a slim 51-to-49 percent margin, voters gave the green light for the tax, which is intended to improve roads in the county.
"I think local option gas tax is actually a good thing," Boston Sullivan said.
Sullivan said he can spare a few dimes when filling up his gas tank if that means smoother roads.
"I'm actually a delivery driver and I encounter a lot of unkept roads throughout most of my shift," Sullivan said.
His day-to-day life is impacted by the roads people drive on, and the Missoula County Public Works Director Shane Stack said that's why in his mind, it's a good thing the referendum passed.
"T think the backbone of the economy is run on transportation system and without that transportation system and network it'd be challenging," Stack said.
Opponents of the gas tax said it could hurt the smaller family-owned gas stations around county lines. Other opponents just don't want another tax to pay. Stack said it was either a gas tax or a property tax.
"It was needed, the only other option we had was to go to the property taxes, and put further burden on the property owners," he said.
The tax money is estimated to generate $1.1 million annually, and the funds will be split between the county and city. On Wednesday afternoon, Stack said he is working to lay out agreements with the city public works director. While no official plans are in place yet, Stack did say the gas tax will result in better roads for driving, new equipment for his crews, among any other projects.
For Sullivan, he'd rather pay the gas tax than pay to fix his car.
"Not having our cars damaged it a lot more worthwhile."
Stack said people will likely see the tax increase in September 2020.