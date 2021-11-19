MISSOULA, Mont. - It's been three years since Washington Grizzly Stadium has hosted the Brawl of the Wild, and there's a lot that goes on behind the scenes to make sure fans have a good time.
UM officials said preparing for Cat-Griz is similar to every other game, everything's just a little bit more important.
They said there will be more security at this game because of the competitive nature of it. But they're asking fans to leave the anger at home, and just have fun.
Grizzly Athletic Department's Eric Taber, said it's been an intense week of preparations, but it's all worth it.
"This is why we work in this industry; this is why we do this. Games like this are so much fun. They're so important to people around the state. And it's just going to be awesome on Saturday," Taber said.
With a full stadium, officials said you'll want to get in line early, so you don't have to miss out. And, make sure to have your ticket downloaded to your phone or printed out by the time you get to the gate.