Prepare for slowdowns: Eastside Highway construction surrounding Bell Crossing intersection begins March 1

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS ISSUED A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR DARBY MARSHALL HOWARD. DARBY IS A 6 FOOT 3 INCH TALL WHITE MALE WEIGHING ABOUT 305 POUNDS WITH BROWN HAIR AND BROWN EYES. DARBY HAS SEVERAL FACIAL TATTOOS INCLUDING A KNIFE, BARBED WIRE, A TORCH, AND A CROSS. DARBY HAS NOT BEEN SEEN OR HEARD FROM FOR SEVERAL DAYS AND ATTEMPTS HAVE BEEN MADE TO PERFORM A WELFARE CHECK. DARBY MAY BE WITHOUT HIS MEDICATION AND NEW INFORMATION HAS GIVEN AUTHORITIES CONCERN THAT HE MAY HARM HIMSELF. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON DARBY HOWARD PLEASE CONTACT HELENA POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (406) 447-8461 OR CALL 9-1-1.