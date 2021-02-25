Prepare for slowdowns: Eastside Highway construction surrounding Bell Crossing intersection begins March 1

STEVENSVILLE, Mont. - Starting March 1, commuters through Stevensville may have a longer drive as crews begin working on a project to improve the Eastside Highway.
Drivers are going to need to slow down and be prepared for possible lane closures on the highway as workers remove trees and start utility work. This is part of a bigger project to make the road safer and prevent rollover crashes. John Schmidt, Missoula district construction engineer with the Montana Department of Transportation asked commuters to be mindful of the workers.
"It's going to be a busy area and there's going to be a lot going on," Schmidt said. "It's easy to get distracted. We just appreciate people paying attention to what's going on, and the road especially and trying not to get distracted. And, you know, then just following whatever speed zone we got set up and just trying to help us keep the area safe for us and for them."
The project runs 5.9 miles, from just north of the intersection of North Birch Creek Road and the Eastside Highway to the Pine Hollow Road intersection. After this initial phase, crews will work on widening both shoulders by four feet, flattening the roadside slopes, replacing sections of guardrail and bridge, adding more lights and signs to Willoughby Lane and adding a new flashing light at Bell Crossing. Then, they'll finish the project with sealing the road and adding new pavement markings and signs.
"[I'm most excited for] just making the road safer for people," Schmidt said. "So, if something does happen, if someone does get distracted, if they drift, at that point, they have a place to recover and not just necessarily go straight off the shoulder and roll over. But, have some recovery area there to prevent that from happening."
According to Schmidt, most of the project will be worked on in summer and fall of 2021. However, there will be some finishing touches that Schmidt said they plan to complete in spring 2022.
