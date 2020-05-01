Prepare for weekend flooding in Missoula

MISSOULA - Some flooding is expected in Missoula this weekend especially for those that live near the Clark Fork River.
To prepare, the first line of defense against flood waters is sand bags. Missoula County has set up a free self-service sandbag station at Fort Missoula on Road D. Supplies are limited so only take what you need if you're in a flood prone zone.
Also make sure you have a plan. Know where your evacuation routes are and where you can go if the flooding threatens your home. Don't forget to include your pets in your emergency plan.
Another thing you can do is make an emergency kit that is stocked with things like a hand-crank or battery operated radio, nonperishable foods, water, a flash light, first aid kit, emergency blankets, any medication you may need, and copies of your personal documents.
If you have a car, make sure its gas tank is full. Remember to never walk or drive through flood waters.
For more information about how you can best prepare for flooding you can head to this website.