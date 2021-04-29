Prescribed burn to happen in Crazy Canyon area near Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - A prescribed burn is taking place in Crazy Canyon area in the Lolo National Forest near Missoula beginning Thursday.
According to LNF's Facebook post, people might see smoke in the Missoula Valley downtown Missoula, Interstate-90, Pattee Canyon and from behind Mt. Sentinel.
The prescribed burn may last over the next one to three days, LNF said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service said the smoke should clear out later in the day.
There are no trails closures set up.