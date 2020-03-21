RAVALLI COUNTY- The first presumptive positive case of coronavirus in Ravalli County was announced Friday.
Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital reported Friday that they have a team of experts working around the clock to keep the community, patients and caregivers safe.
Steps to reduce visitor access, reschedule unnecessary patient encounters, restrict facility access and preserve personal protective equipment have been made by the hospital.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, there are 21 reported cases of COVID-19 in Montana as of Friday night.
You can read the full release from Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital on their website here.