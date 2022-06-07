MISSOULA, Mont. - 2022 primary election for the U.S. House District 1 (West) seat underway, with results to come through the night.

Candidates include:

DEMOCRATS:

Cora Neumann

Monica Tranel

Tom Winter

REPUBLICANS:

Mitch Heuer

Matt Jette

Al Olszewski

Mary Todd

Ryan Zinke

According to the Missoula County Elections Office, right now they're also looking into how to resolve an issue with ballots for one Missoula precinct after a voter pointed out Monday that the race for precinct committeeman was missing from the Republican primary ballot. This would affect Republican ballots printed for voters in the Lewis and Clark 90 West precinct including the race between Nick Taber and Mike Hopkins to decide which candidate will serve as precinct committeeman for the county Republican Central Committee.

According to the county elections office, there are currently 2,421 active or provisionally registered voters in the precinct.

In a press release from Missoula county, elections administrator Bradley Seaman says, "We are working with the Montana Secretary of State and our County Attorney’s Office for additional guidance and to see what remedies are available. We’ll also work to further refine our proofing process to minimize the chances of this mistake happening again.”

We'll be sure to update you as those results come in.