The Projected Hope project is lighting up downtown Missoula with messages of hope for those who have been impacted by suicide.
This art installation was first set up back in September during Suicide Prevention Week, but organizers have brought it back, taking advantage of the shorter January days and now sharing more messages of hope, survival, and remembrance.
"You are not in this alone,"
"I am a survivor"
"My tomorrow matters because he thought his didn't"
These are only a few of the many messages of hope being projected larger than life on the First Montana Bank Building in downtown Missoula.
"Grief is not seperate from joy and life is not seperate from death we wanted to make sure there are some positive messages and really celebrate some of the survivors as well as the community at large," Project Tomorrow Montana Coordinator Rosie Ayers said.
Projected Hope will be lighting up downtown from dusk till dawn through January 31st. But if you aren't in Missoula you can see digital quilt online.
"Not all of us can make it downtown or live in Missoula and suicide effects all of Western Montana and our state and these are messages that can be shared with everyone," Assistant Director Tamarack Grief Resource Center Erin Austin said.
Remembering those who have died by suicide and helping those still grieving. Projected Hope will continue adding submitted photos through the end of the week.
"We want our community to know that they are not alone and that their tomorrow matters to us," Ayers said, "We are right here with resources and a network that is always interested in connecting and making sure those around us who are suffering don't get stuck in despair and those that may be there know there is still light out there in the dark."
If you are having suicidal thoughts help is only a call away through the Montana Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 1-800-273-8255 or text "MT" to 741- 741.