Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&