MISSOULA - Protesters gather in front of the Missoula Police Department demanding transparency the day after an officer-involved shooting.
With signs reading "A man was murdered" "Accountability Now!" and "People deserve the truth" These protesters are calling for the names of the officers involved and for the body camera footage to be released.
"Any time there is a use of lethal force it is a unique and complicated situation but it also demands clarity and transparency as timely of a manner as possible," protest organizer Josh Decker said.
MPD says officers responded to a call Saturday evening on Sherwood Lane for a report of a disturbance. When officers arrived they were immediately confronted by a man armed with a knife.
The police department says the man did not comply with commands to drop the knife and instead, attacked the initial officer. The officer was forced to defend himself and shot the man, who later died.
The investigation is being conducted by the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigations. No officers or other parties were injured during this incident.
The protest outside the station started late Sunday afternoon and dispersed when the sun went down. Decker says another group of protesters will be back outside the department on Monday.