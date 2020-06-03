Protests Continue Outside Missoula County Courthouse

Racial injustice protests continued outside of the Missoula County Courthouse on Wednesday.
National protests came after George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis on May 25, while in police custody.
His death enraged many people across the county, including those in Missoula.
In front of the courthouse people gathered to make signs that called for justice and waved them as cars drove by.
Missoula resident Marc Mcduffie was at the protest and said he has personally experienced racism in Montana and wants that to end.
"I just want to spread love and peace and I just you know, one day wish that my children's children won't have to deal with this anymore. That's the hope," Mcduffie said.
He said he's grateful that people of all colors stood with him to protest against racism and police brutality.