Protests Continue Outside Missoula County Courthouse

Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...ELEVATED RIVER LEVELS ARE FORECAST. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN MISSOULA HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD ADVISORY FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * FORECAST...RIVER LEVELS WILL CONTINUE TO DROP BELOW FLOOD STAGE THROUGH THURSDAY AND REMAIN NEAR TO FLOOD STAGE THROUGH NEXT WEEK. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY ISSUED FOR MYA MADPLUME, 15 YEAR OLD NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE 5 FEET 7 INCHES 130 POUNDS BROWN EYES BLACK HEAR. MYA HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE JUNE 1ST LEAVING THE CROW RESERVATION. SHE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK HOODIE AND BLUE JEANS. MYA IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO SPOKANE, WASHINGTON TO SEE HER BIOLOGICAL MOTHER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT CROW B I A LAW ENFORCEMENT AT 638-2631 OR 9 1 1